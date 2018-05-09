MLA Udhampur starts macadamisation work of Londana-Nainsoo road

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: Fulfilling a long pending demand of residents of Londana-Nainsoo Londna-Nansu area, MLA Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta ton Wednesday started the macadamisation work of badly damaged Londana to Nainsoo road.

The locals said the present status of this road was such that the vehicles could not ply on this due to extremely bad condition of the road surface. It was too difficult to even walk on this road. According to the villagers, they met the MLA Udhampur for macadamisation and blacktopping of the road and he promised to do the same.

The macadamisation work is being held under PMGSY road. MLA assured that the each issue will be solved in phased manner. The people expressed their gratitude to the legislator and applauded the efforts of MLA. On this occasion, the Department’s XEn, AEE, JE, and other officials besides Rohit Sethi, Puran Chand and Santosh Kumar were also present.