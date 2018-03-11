MLA Rajesh starts construction of community hall

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu East MLA and party chief whip Rajesh Gupta on Saturday started the work on the construction of the community hall at Mubarak Mandi in Ward No.1 at an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh.

Officials of the JMC including AEE Anil Gupta, JE Anil Gupta and JE R.K.Koul accompanied the MLA. Mahant Rameshwar Dass Ji was also present on the occasion to bless the people and pray for the successful completion of the work.

Rajesh Gupta while speaking on the occasion said that Mubarak Mandi is the priceless heritage of Dogras and needs to be preserved for the posterity. He said that the work for the restoration of the Mubarak Mandi would be put on a fast track.

The BJP leaders who accompanied the MLA included Prof. Shyam Gupta, Dayaram Sharma, Suresh Bharti, Naresh Abrol, Chuni Singh, Babbi Mehta,Ravi Kumar, Subhash Raina, Madan Singh, Vinod, Bupeshwar Singh, Ram Mangotra, Raman Bali Parmod, Raman Abrol and Rajeev Suri.

The prominent persons who accompanied the MLA include Subhash Sanghra, Gokul Koul, Hari Om Sharma, Kuldeep Balgotra, Rajinder Gupta, Amit Gupta, Viney Gupta, Vijay Mehra and Sanjeev Bali.