MLA objects Admn’s action, demands quashing of FIR

Says action taken even after he apologised before DC for sloganeering by party boys

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Member Legislative Assembly Rajouri, Chowdhary Qamar Hussain on Sunday castigated the district administration for legal action in two separate incidents involving Peoples Democratic Party workers and some government employees which include the incident of slogans against administration during public meeting of Chief Minister in Rajouri on December 23.

“I apologised to Deputy Commissioner for sloganeering and ruckus created by our boys during CM visit and asked for not taking action but still FIR was lodged which is an attempt to harass the people”, the MLA was seen as saying in a video live-streamed on social networking site Facebook during a workers meeting in Dak Bungalow Rajouri.

He also criticised the administration and police for acting on complaint of few families about alleged conversion threats and Land grabbing by a former Sarpanch and party worker in Gurdan Bala and Chawa villages last week.

In his address, Chowdhary Qamar Hussain blamed the District Administration for acting on behest of some forces and vacating the community hall from possession of party worker and also ridiculed the complaint of conversion threats.

He further added that the FIR against the persons involved in incident of creating ruckus during CM visit should be withdrawn otherwise he will launch an agitation against it. He also alleged that attempts are going on to weaken his political image which will never be tolerated.

Pertinent here to mention that first incident was related in Gurdan Chawa village, a specific complaint of stone pelting on the houses of some Hindu families was received after which a police party and Executive Magistrate had visited Gurdan last week and in a prompt action the situation was defused and some people were detained.

It also came to fore that ex-Sarpanch has occupied the Community Hall since last many years in the village which was sealed by the administration as it was a public property under wrongful occupation.

The second incident took place when a group of 15-20 persons created ruckus and raised slogans demanding their entry in meeting hall of Chief Minister out of turn despite five out of seven deputations met till the time were from Rajouri and two from their party.

The video revealed that a Ration Dealer, Numberdar of Revenue deptt and helper of PHE apart from PA of MLA were leading the sloganeering.

Taking cognisance of Government officials involved in this act and for their inclination political acidity the employees were placed under suspension and case registered for investigation.

In meeting of PDP workers held today, MLA along with his workers criticised the law enforcement authorities for action.

The MLA in his address also named officers who were transferred on protest and threatened, in the video circulated by the party workers, that such agitation could be launched for transfer of officers taking action against involved persons.

In the aforesaid meeting, a number of party workers also expressed resentment against administration’s action and warned of dire consequences if administration continues to work in same manner.

Meanwhile, a number of socio-political organisations have sharply reacted to this development and commented about the proceedings shown in video as unwarranted and uncalled for.

Eyebrows were raised against such open support of delinquent officials even after their blatant misconduct caught on camera.

They also added that such attempts to hinder the massive unprecedented development and law enforcement in Rajouri will not be accepted and all organisations vowed to act against such political pressure on authorities.

They appeal the Government to take cognisance of repeated pressure tactics to harass upright and performing officers as is evident in the video where MLA and his workers were seen threatening the officers.