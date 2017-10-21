MLA inaugurates various developmental works

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Member Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramban Neelam Kumar Langeh conducted extensive tour of various areas of constituency in district Doda which was concluded on Friday.

MLA was accompanied by officers and officials of different administrative departments of district Doda. During his tour he visited every corner of Dessa Valley and also visited Mangal Thatta, Thana Negri, Mushil, Gramma, Gawalkund, Galli, Butla, Grameri, Zartund, Nallan, Shankli via Bram Dhar.

He inaugurated 15 bridges in different areas which were constructed by CDF and also laid foundation stone of a Higher Secondary School which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh and announced Rs 10 lakh each for repairing work of electricity and PHE works in the areas.

During his visit he also announced 300 desks for different schools and 15 more bridges under CDF convergence plans. He further announced construction of 10 houses for poor and disabled people and seven cutting and tailoring centres under his CDF.

Langeh also inspected various ongoing development works in the area and directed the concerned agencies to complete the work on time.

A public Durbar was also held at Dessa in which MLA Ramban heard the grievancesof public and gave them on spot redressal in presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda.

Meanwhile, MLA Ramban announced Rs 50 lakh for the development of Dessa and directed the DC Doda and Block Development Officer (BDO) Baghwah to execute more and more works under district plans and MG NREGA.