MLA donates ambulance, inaugurates lane

State Times News

RAMBAN: The Member Legislative Assembly, Ramban, Neelam Langeh on Wednesday donated an ambulance to New Type of PHC Govindpura Maita and inaugurated a lane in Ward No 1. Govindpura Maitra, Ramban.

Ambulance having a cost of Rs 8 lakh and lane constructed with an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh were both funded by MLA Ramban from his Constituency Development Fund.

Dy. CMO Dr. Iqbal Bhat, BDO, Ramban, Dhoop Devi, local leaders including Ramesh Sharma and prominent local citizens besides general public attended the function. He also held a public grievances meeting after the inauguration.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion MLA said that PHCs of Bathni, Rajgrah and Sanasar have also been provided an ambulance each. He further said that following the directions of Prime Minister, Narinder Modi for speedy development in the country he is committed for overall development of Ramban Constituency.