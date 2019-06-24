MJR 47 urges Guv to release one-third assembly seats kept reserved for PoK

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MJR-47, an organisation representing displaced persons, urged upon the Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Central Government to release one-third Assembly seats kept reserved for PoK in proportion to the population that has shifted to the Indian side of J&K State.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, the members of MJR-47 said that as per Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, 25 Assembly seats were kept reserved for population of areas, illegally occupied by Pakistan, now called as PoK. These Assembly seats were kept reserved as it was not possible for India to hold Assembly elections there, they said. However, 1 seat out of 25 was defrozen for Mender tehsil of district Poonch in 1988-89 by J&K Assembly thus leaving 24 seats for PoK, Pakistan occupied area of J&K.

“After migration of DPs from PoK in 1947, the DPs have been made to seek refuge in Jammu division and their temporary settlement extends right from Poonch to Kathua all along LoC and IB. There is hardly any area from where DPs can elect their own candidates as of now,” they said, adding “It seems this was done deliberately to have an edge of Kashmir Division over Jammu Division thus resulting in discrimination, neglect of Jammu division in general and PoJK DPs of 1947 in particular.”

The members further said that the only legal constitutional provision to correct the situation is to defreeze one-third of 24 Assembly seats, viz at least eight Assembly seats to DPs. This move will correct the unbalance in power and enhance development of Jammu division besides giving justice to PoJK 1947 DPs and both divisions will have their constitutional rights, they added.