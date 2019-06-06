MJR-47 seeks reservation on Assembly seats for DPs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MJR-47, an organisation of DPs of 1947 from POJK, demanded reservation on Assembly seats, out of 24 seats kept frozen for POJK occupied areas for last 70 years, in proportion to populace presently living in the State.

“Though the erstwhile Government, once took out a seat from frozen 25 seats and created one extra constituency of Mendhar to suit its interests, the genuine democratic demands of DPs were deliberately ignored,” Convenor MJR-47, said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

MJR-47 further welcomed the initiative being taken up by the Central Government to mull Delimitation Commission, over-ruling the freeze fixed upto 2026 and undo undemocratic decision taken by autocratic rulers. “This will enable 13 lakh populace of DPs to vote and elect their own representatives in the State Assembly, who will fight raise demands of DPs with full vigour,” he added.

We further demand that at least two Parliamentary seats should also be created for DPs of POJK living in India since 1947, he maintained.