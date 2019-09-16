MJKSGVS for cancelling illegally grabbed land under Roshni Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of Mandli J&K Surya Gram Vikas Samiti (MJKSGVS) was held under its President J.S Salathia in which the participants welcomed the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik for investigation of fraudulent allotments of land in Roshni Act, through Anti Corruption Department.

Salathia said that the land mafia has managed allotments of Government land of commercial nature, Talab land, Kah Charai, Nallah and Khad land by paying nominal amount in connivance with the Revenue Department.Salathia appealed to the Governor that such investigation should be completed within a time bound period and the Government land illegally transferred in the names of unauthorized people under Roshni Act be cancelled and the officials and officers involved in this transaction be brought to book.

Among those present in the meeting include Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Parveen Sharma, Babu Din, Darshana Devi, Veena Devi and others.