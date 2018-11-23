Mizoram lacks development despite liberal central funding: Dr Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

AIZAWL: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Mizoram lacks development despite liberal Central funding, because there is no accountability of the crores of rupees allocated by the Modi Government for various Central Schemes and other projects in the State.

Addressing a series of BJP election rallies in the Assembly constituencies of Aizawl South-III, West Tuipui and Serchhip, Dr Jitendra Singh accused the Congress-led government in the State of squandering the Central Funds and not utilizing them for the purpose of allocation. He said, even the neighboring North-Eastern States like Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland had shown fast-track development in recent times, ever since the BJP governments took over. But Mizoram lagged behind and could not make use of the enormous support provided from the Centre.

In the constituency of Serchhip represented by Chief Minister Lal Thanwala, Dr Jitendra Singh raised the question as to why, even though being represented by the Chief Minister for the last 25 years, the town of Serchhip still does not have a full-fledged hospital facility and the College is waiting to get upgraded. Appealing for vote in support of the BJP candidate C. Lalchung Lura, who is contesting against the Chief Minister, he said, if voted to power, the long-standing demand of setting up a cold storage for preservation of vegetables and construction of a double-lane road from Serchhip to Sailulak will be fulfilled.

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords very high priority to Northeast, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Modi has visited Northeast over 30 times as Prime Minister, which would be more than the number of total tours to the region undertaken by all the Prime Ministers put together in the past.