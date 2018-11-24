‘Mithu Ki Azadi’ painting exhibition concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The painting exhibition organised by The Himalayan Avian, a Public Trust for Birds Study and Research, on theme ‘Mithu Ki Azadi’ concluded here on Friday.

A total of two hundreds children from 15 schools were participated and displayed their painting. The exhibition was organized to make people aware about the habits of caging parrots.

Rekha of Class 6th of Little Rose High School bagged first prize while Taniya of New Model Public School Satwari got second prize and three students namely Aman Gill of Class 7th of New Model Public School Satwari, Gurpreet Singh of Class 9th of Army Public School and Suman Devi of Class 9th of GHSS Mandal Phallian shared third prize. Beside, 12 students got consolation prizes.

Dr Kuldeep Sharma, Vice President, National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Ministry of Women & Child Development, was the Chief Guest.

Dr Kuldeep Sharma in his address said that caging birds is against Wildlife Act. “We all should play a vital role to protect environment,” he added. Sharma appreciated the work of children and said that the message should go to every corner that Mithu want to live in free environment.

Former Wildlife Warden, Raja Sayed and Agri Expert Sagar Sharma highlighted the role of birds in environment. They appealed to the people to love parrots in free environment and become birds lover.

Shiv Sena National Vice President, Rajesh Kesari stressed for awareness among general masses. Guldev Raj Head of The Himalayan Avian presented vote of thanks.