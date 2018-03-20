Misuse of funds by SMVDSB matter of concern: DKS

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Chairman, Duggar Kranti Sena (DKS), Vilakshan Singh on Monday said that RTI application filed by him has revealed that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) does not have any criteria to provide financial aid to poor and needy, NGOs and other institutions.

Addressing media persons here, Vilakshan informed that the Shrine Board is shying away from giving the names of the poor persons to whom financial aid has been provided by the Board.

He said that he has also filed a complaint before JKSIC against the PIO of the Board for supplying false and misleading information.

Singh Informed that the part information provided to him revealed that during the last five years the Shrine Board has provided about Rs 5 crore as financial assistance to NGOs, other institutions and to poor and needy.

Out of the said amount, Rs 1.5 crore has been given as financial aid to Rama Krishan Mission, more than Rs 47 lakh was provided to Director Natrang Balwant Thakur as financial aid, he added.

Other Institutions to which financial aid was provided include SAMAPA, Bal Bharti Public School, J&K Amateur Fencing Association, All J&K Chess Association, J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides, M/S Mission, Vasudeva Kutubkamd, etc, he said adding that even Municipal Committee was given financial aid of Rs. 10,42,525 as cost of tractor.

Besides this, he said, lakhs of rupees have been spent on renovation of government buildings by the Board.

He informed that information supplied to him by PIO Shrine Board has revealed that Shrine Board is contemplating to convert Saraswati Dham into Day Care Feeder Centre of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital either by demolishing or by modifying the same.