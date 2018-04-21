Mission UMEED making inroads to eradicate poverty: Haq

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Abdul Haq on Friday stated that the Mission UMEED has made inroads to eradicate poverty in rural areas across the State.

The minister was speaking during an interactive session with resource persons and trainees of Internal Professional Resource Persons (IPRP) training under UMEED programme in collaboration with National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Resource cell, Hyderabad here at Panchayat Bhawan.

“UMEED scheme is aimed at providing better livelihood facilities to the women and alleviate poverty particularly in rural areas”, the Minister maintained. He asked the participants to work on mission mode to achieve the tangible results and fulfill the purpose of the programme, besides contributing towards the welfare of the society.

To achieve overall development of rural economy, the government is committed to take substantial measures aiming at eradicating rural poverty, the Minister said and stressed on ensuring proper monitoring and execution of UMEED scheme and its components at block and district levels.

He asked the resource persons to share success stories under the scheme and reach out to more population living in the rural areas for ensuring the effective execution of several welfare schemes launched by the centre and the state government so that the common masses can avail their benefits.

The 10 day long residential community led training programme was started on April 16, 2018 and would continue till April 25, 2018. The programme witnessed the participation of 79 trainees from six blocks viz. Chenani, Basohli, Bishnah, Gagwal, Kishtwar and Gundana.

During the programme, training was imparted to the participants for their capacity building to further expand the UMEED mission in new blocks. The Minister also handed over certificates to Self-Sustainable Village Organizations.

State Mission Director, J&K State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM) JavaidHumayunBakhshi, Additional Mission Director, JKSRLM Jammu, Kapil Sharma besides National Resource Persons from NIRDPR Hyderabad and senior functionaries of the concerned departments along with participants of the IPRP Training programme were present on the occasion.