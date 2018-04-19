Mission Slim Possible Season 5 to start from April 29

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Managing Director, Rohit Verma said that ‘Mission Slim Possible Season 5’, a 40 days challenge season-5 is going to be organised by Iron Rush Fitness Club from April 29 to June 10, 2018.

Keeping in view the day to day stressful life of people and its bad effects on their health, he said, this season is going to be different as non members of club will get chance to participate in this challenge and get fit.

He added that ten winners of this competition will be awarded with first prize 42 inch LED, second 32 inch LED, third 28 inch LED and rest seven will get electronic gift hampers and many more.

Rohit Verma also added that during the competition, participants will be divided into teams with separate team trainers who will guide them properly about fitness and also introduce new fitness activities which were never done anywhere in our State and also Core Committee made for this season includes Mehak Bhandari, Dimple Bhatia, Varun Goswami, Munish Sharma, Arun Singh, Sohan Lal and Nishant Koushal.

He said our trainers i.e Anil Kumar, Arun Singh Charak and Dhananjay Singh Charak are well trained.