Mission Modi to train 1,000 activists in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State unit of ‘Mission Modi Again PM’, on Sunday held a working committee session to strengthen activities of the mission for spreading awareness about Modi Government’s welfare schemes among people.

Ramgopal Kakaji, National Working President, Mission Modi Again PM, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The session comprised various segments focusing on mission Modi strategy and functioning.

Kakaji, while interacting with media, said that Mission Modi Again PM has a broader vision and concept and will impart training to about 1000 activists, who will further spread knowledge to each and every corner of J&K regarding Modi Govt’s welfare schemes. He further said that Mission Modi has a strong network in India and abroad. It has, so for, covered in 26 states, 182 districts, 965 blocks and 4,209 village Panchyats across the country.

Kakaji further said that mission has strong cadre of activists over 1.22 lakh in India with 2.92 lakh workers working for Modi Govt’s schemes in the country and abroad. He said that Modi Government has initiated various welfare schemes that need to be popularize among people in J&K. He said that J&K being a sensitive border belt requires more focus to reach out at gross root level.

Ramesh Khajuria, President Mission Modi Again PM J&K explained Mission Modi’s functioning in J&K.

He said that after State working level committee session, the activity of mission will be further intensified, empowering cadre with latest knowledge.

Ashwani Banotra, General Secretary, Mission Modi extended formal vote of thanks.