Mission Bash India: Mehbooba Mufti proposes, Farooq Abdullah endorses

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

After playing rat and mouse game in the day and talking jibes at each other, Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference demonstrated unique camaraderie and convergence in divergence by the evening -the sole motivation being hammering and bashing India.

A day after hurling warnings to burn Indian body physique into ashes, the neo twitterite Mehbooba Mufti held out an invitation to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on phone to convene all party meeting for discussing political developments in Jammu and Kashmir (say Kashmir). The elder Abdullah readily agreed, saying on his return back to Srinagar from New Delhi he will hold such a meeting.

This unique convergence despite chronic divergence between the two arch rivals is a classic example of ‘united gang-up’ against India. Mehbooba has spoken to other rivals like Peoples Conference also regarding the proposed meet.

EYE OPENER FOR JAMMU FACTOTUMS OF KASHMIR MAINSTREAM

The binding force between the so-called Kashmir mainstream is Article 35A and deployment of additional security forces in the Valley. They adopted worst tactics in the past few days to generate passions by creating tension on these issues and are now crying hoarse on ‘the Centre browbeating Kashmiris’. This is their way of bullying New Delhi.

This is second time after the so-called Kashmir mainstream outfits, separatists, secessionists and activists ganged up this time around last year, making the illogical Article 35A bone of contention. Mehbooba Mufti had said then that nobody will be Tricolour bearer in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 35A is tinkered with. In successive competition, Dr Farooq Abdullah too had warned: “When it will come to that decision (abrogation of Article 35 A), you will see this mass (of people) rising. Do not forget when that Amarnath Yatra (land row) thing happened, people rose overnight. So, …35 A will be far greater revolt and I wonder whether they (government) will be able to hold that.”

The so-called Kashmir is forgetting that the nation has overcome the 2008 agitation as also the uprisings of 2010 and 2016, all creation of these mainstream outfits with active support of separatists and Pakistan lackeys. Nothing has changed and nothing is going to change if hundreds of such agitations take place. Things have to move in Kashmir because enough is enough. Too much of pampering has left two sets of people in the Valley. One, who are thriving over the blood of their co-religionists at the behest of Pakistan and in the name of Jihad; and the other due to courtesy of power hungry pseudo-secular Indian politicians. The second lot of the people is more dangerous and venomous given their dubious character. They sing the tunes of New Delhi as long as they derive benefits and show their real face once denied loaves and likely to be shown the door. At end of the day, they are the same; be it National Conference or the PDP, leave aside the small fish.

Like they are proposing now, last year also the so-called mainstream convened an all party meeting under Dr Farooq Abdullah where he said: “The need was to sit together and discuss the issue of Article 35A because it affects the whole state Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. So, it is very important that the people understand as to why we are against the abrogation of Article 35A, because it (government) wants to do away with our basic thing.” So were the speeches of other leaders, who spoke on behalf of the Jammu and Ladakh regions as well, without even trying to know what the sentiment was in these two regions. Even the Congress representatives sitting in the Kashmir Mahaghathbandhan on Article 35A had ignored the sentiments of nearly five million Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists, if not patriotic secular Muslims, who don’t subscribe to what opportunistic Kashmir leaders keep threatening.

The nationalist and patriotic people of Jammu feel that Article 35A encourages alienation and deepens the concept of a separate identity and creates a political gap between the State and the rest of India.

The Kashmir centric politicians with vested interest of donning the mantle of power by hook or crook must not undermine the spirit and sentiment of the people of Jammu. They must also understand that their commitment to national integration cannot be undermined by the threats of uprising or agitations.

Now that another Kashmir conclave of soft separatist mainstream leaders is on cards, their Jammu factotum should ponder as to why they could never show similar synergy in protecting national interest.