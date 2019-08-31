Missing youth found unconscious at friend’s house

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A youth who was reportedly missing has been found unconscious at his friend’s house on Friday. As per the details, Vinod Kumar, son of Sat Pal, resident of Beli Charana, who went missing three days back, was found in his friend’s house in unconscious state. He was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper