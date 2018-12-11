Missing youth found dead, people block National Highway

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: A youth who went missing on December 2, 2018 was found dead on Tuesday. His his body was recovered from Lamberi. The police shifted the body of Ram Chander Sharma, alias Vicky, son of Romesh Chander Sharma, resident of Siote to Sub District Hospital Nowshera. Later, the body was handed over to family members after postmortem.

The relatives and villagers led by Senior BJP leader Susheel Sudan, Sarpanch Siot Ram Chander Sharma, Sarpanch Lower Bhajwal Arun Kumar Sharma held a strong protest and blocked Jammu – Poonch National Highway at Lamberi by keeping body on the road. The protestors demanded that the youth was murdered by a gang which should be unearthed, the family be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh and government job.

Additional DC Nowshera Sachan Dev Singh, Additional SP Girdhari Lal Sharma and SDPO Choudhary Khalik Hussain reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. The visiting officers assured the protesters that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh and service to a family member will be given. The Police also registered a case FIR 129/2018 under Sectiona 302 and 364 RPC for investigation and arresting the culprits.

On the assurance of the authorities, the protesters lifted the body and opened the road after five hours.