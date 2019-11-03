Missing woman traced

State Times News BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Saturday traced a woman who was missing from Bari Brahmana. As per details, Fatima Bibi, wife of Mohd Kareem, resident of Teli Basti went missing from her house on October 17 and missing report was lodged by her parents in this regard. During investigation, police traced the woman from Kathua and handed-over to legal heirs after legal procedure.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper