Missing woman traced

State Times News

BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Saturday traced a woman who was missing from Bari Brahmana. As per details, Fatima Bibi, wife of Mohd Kareem, resident of Teli Basti went missing from her house on October 17 and missing report was lodged by her parents in this regard. During investigation, police traced the woman from Kathua and handed-over to legal heirs after legal procedure.