Missing woman traced

JAMMU: Police has
traced a missing woman here on Friday, who went missing few days back and
handed over her to family members.
According to reports, few days back family members of one
Seema Devi resident of Lasvadey Bishnah, lodged a complaint with Police that
she went missing from the area.
On receiving the complaint, Police registered a case and
launched a manhunt to trace the missing woman on May 12. After conducting
intensive search operation and raiding several places, Police recovered her.
She was taken to the Police Station for further questioning and later handed
over to family members.
