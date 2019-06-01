Missing woman traced

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police has traced a missing woman here on Friday, who went missing few days back and handed over her to family members.

According to reports, few days back family members of one Seema Devi resident of Lasvadey Bishnah, lodged a complaint with Police that she went missing from the area.

On receiving the complaint, Police registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the missing woman on May 12. After conducting intensive search operation and raiding several places, Police recovered her. She was taken to the Police Station for further questioning and later handed over to family members.