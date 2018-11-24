Missing Samba girl traced in Pathankot

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Saturday traced a girl from Pathankot who went missing from Samba.

As per the details, On November 4, 2018, a written complaint was received at Police Station Ramgarh from the family member of missing girl stating therein that their daughter resident of Rattanpur, Ramgarh went missing from the market on November 1, 2018 and did not return back to home.

Acting on the complaint, a missing report vide DD No. 09 dated November 4, 2018 was entered at Police Station Ramgarh and search was started to trace the said missing girl. With continuous strenuous efforts by the police team headed by Inspr. Vikas Dogra, SHO Police Station Ramgarh under the close supervision of Baljeet Singh, SDPO Vijaypur and with the help of technical team of DPO Samba recovered the said missing girl from the Pathankot, Punjab. The girl was safely brought back to Police Station Ramgarh and after completing all the legal formalities, she was handed over to her family members.