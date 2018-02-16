Missing minor boys traced

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Thursday claimed to have traced three minor boys within 24 hours of their missing in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajbagh.

According to report, complainants namely Janak Raj and Bhishamber Dass both residents of village Khatrial Rajbagh, District Kathua lodged a report that their minor boys left home on February 14 evening but they didn’t reached back home.

The families of missing minor boys namely Pankaj Kumar (14), son of Janak Raj and Parveen Kumar (16) and Sanjeev Kumar (12) both son of Bhishamber Dass put their best efforts to trace them but didn’t succeeded. Later they lodged a report at Police Station Rajbagh and narrated the whole incident.

On the complaint, police constituted team led by Inspector Sarabjeet Singh, SHO Rajbagh along with SI Mohinder Singh and ASI Imtiyaz, under the supervision of DySP Raghubir Singh SDPO Border, to trace out the missing boys. After strenuous efforts, police succeeded in tracing all the minor boys.

The search operation was made under the close supervision of Sanjay Parihar, ASP Kathua and overall supervision of Mohd Suleman Choudhary, SSP Kathua.