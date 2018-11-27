Missing man found murdered in Dharamsaal

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: One person identified as Satveer Singh r/o village Moghla Katara in Daramsaal has been found murdered.. The area falls under jurisdiction of Police Post Taryth and Police Station Daramsaal.
He was missing from his residence since Nov 25, 2018.
Police has taken the cognigence of the matter and started investigation.
Further Details are awaited.
