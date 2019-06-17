Missing Kupwara youth joins terrorism

State Times News SRINAGAR: A youth, who had gone missing from Kupwara few days ago, has reportedly joined terrorism, as his picture flaunting an AK-47 rifle has gone viral on social media. As per the details, a complaint was registered few days ago at a Police Station in Kupwara that one Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir had gone missing after he left home on June 11. However, a picture of Mir brandishing an AK47 assault rifle has gone viral on social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter. According to the picture doing rounds on social media, the youth had joined HM on June 12, just a day after he went missing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
Artificial light during sleep linked to weight gain in women: Study
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper