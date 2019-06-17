Missing Kupwara youth joins terrorism

Share Share Share 0

State Times News

SRINAGAR: A youth, who had gone missing from Kupwara few days ago, has reportedly joined terrorism, as his picture flaunting an AK-47 rifle has gone viral on social media.

As per the details, a complaint was registered few days ago at a Police Station in Kupwara that one Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir had gone missing after he left home on June 11.

However, a picture of Mir brandishing an AK47 assault rifle has gone viral on social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter. According to the picture doing rounds on social media, the youth had joined HM on June 12, just a day after he went missing.