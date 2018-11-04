Missing Kashmiri student ‘joins’ IS

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ehtisham Bilal, the 18-year-old student who went missing from Sharda University in Noida on October 28, has reportedly joined terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS)-Kashmir chapter. This was revealed after his picture and audio surfaced on the social media on Friday.

Police officials, who did not rule out the possibility, said they were verifying the authenticity of the content that appeared on the social media.

Have ‘mercy on us’: Parents to terrorists Srinagar: The family of Ehtesham Bilal Sofi, the 17-year-old Sharda University student who reportedly has joined the Islamic State Jammu Kashmir (ISJK), Saturday appealed to terrorists to have “mercy on us” and let him return home. Ehtesham’s father Bilal Ahmad Sofi made the appeal in a video message that is being shared widely on social media. Bilal said his son was the “only male heir of an extended family” and asked the terrorists to allow him return home. “Have mercy on us and let him return. Allah will have mercy on you,” he said. Ehtesham, a resident of Khanyar locality in downtown Srinagar, was a first-year graduation student at the university at Greater Noida. He went missing on October 28 after he left the varsity with official permission to go to Delhi, days after he was mistakenly roughed up during a scuffle between Indian and Afghan students in the campus.

“Your paradise is your parents, you are the only hope of 12 family members. Did you forget that this house has seen four deaths in the last two years,” said Bilal in the fervent appeal with tears streaming down his face.

The mother of the teenager also pleaded and begged her only son to return home as she wept inconsolably next to her husband.

Following Ehtesham’s disappearance, a missing complaint was registered at the Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida as well as at Khanyar police station in Srinagar.



“We also saw the picture, but we are still verifying it,” a senior police official said.

A day ago, the teenager’s family, which lives in Khanyar, gathered at Srinagar’s Press Colony and appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik to help them in tracing him. The parents of the boy have been shattered by his mysterious disappearance and have held a series of protests appealing to the authorities to find him.

In the picture, the boy is seen wearing black clothes and turban and his code name appears as Abu Muhammad Al-Inghamasi, where he pledges allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

“This is a message to all who consider jihad as a way of fighting,” a voice is heard saying in the six-minute audio message.

“Our blood is not white. We will give you tears of blood. I was looking into the eyes of those ‘kufaar’ (non-Muslims) when they attacked me in groups like dogs. I felt I had delayed being part of jihad for long. But not anymore,” it says.

Ehtisham was pursuing BSc in radiology and imaging technology at Sharda University. His family said on October 4, he was beaten up by some students on the campus, which turned into a controversy after a video went viral.