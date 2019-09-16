Missing from UP, two minor girls traced in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Poonch Police on Monday found two girls who belonged to Distt. Moradabad,Uttar Pardesh and handed them over to their families.

As per the details, the girls namely Farah Wasim (16), daughter of Wasim Miyan Muniba Khan daughter of Saleem, both residents of Moradabaad UP were found in Poonch. Their families were contacted and in the meantime they were kept in Nariniketen Poonch. Later, they were handed over to their parents today after proper verification from their concerned police station.