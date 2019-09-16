Missing from UP, two minor girls traced in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: Poonch Police on Monday found two girls who belonged to Distt. Moradabad,Uttar Pardesh and handed them over to their families. As per the details, the girls namely Farah Wasim (16), daughter of Wasim Miyan Muniba Khan daughter of Saleem, both residents of Moradabaad UP were found in Poonch. Their families were contacted and in the meantime they were kept in Nariniketen Poonch. Later, they were handed over to their parents today after proper verification from their concerned police station.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Long way to go: Deepika Padukone on mental health awareness
Why should you erase unnecessary ‘sorry’ from your dictionary!
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 15TH –– 21TH SEPTEMBER 2019
Actor Aamir Khan, Div Com Ladakh discuss Water Conservation measures
Workshop on ‘Importance of Nutrition for Better Health’ held
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper