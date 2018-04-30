Missing boys traced

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Monday traced two boys within 24 hours who went missing from their respective houses.

As per the details, a report was lodged at Police Station Basohli about missing of one Shamsher Singh son of Rakesh Singh resident of Farnat Teh. Basohli on April 29, 2018.

After receiving information, SHO Basohli Inspector Sukhbir Singh constituted special police team which immediately gathered information about missing boy, especially his recent activities from neighbours and locals. After strenuous efforts, police succeeded in recovering missing boy near Interstate border with Punjab.

Police team also recovered another boy namely Suraj Sharma son of Rajesh Sharma resident of Paatti Preya Basohli who was also missing from his home since yesterday and was accompanying the missing boy Shamsher.

After completing all legal formalities, both the missing boys were handed over to their guardians. The swift action of Police was largely appreciated by people.