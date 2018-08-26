Missing boy traced

Share Share 0 Share 0

SAMBA: Police on Saturday traced out a missing boy in Bari Brahmana area.

According to report, a written complaint was received at Police Station Bari Brahmana from one Rameshwari Khute, wife of Sahibram, resident of Raigarh Chhattisgarh, at present Teli Basti Bari Brahmana stating that today she went to Christian Hospital Barjani Smailpur for check-up of her son namely Rehan Khute alias Dhaneshwar, age 4 years, but incidentally her son went missing from the hospital.

Acting on the complaint, a search was started to trace out the missing boy. With continuous strenuous effort, a police party from Police Party Bari Brahmana headed by Sub Inspector Ashish Sagar under the close supervision of Inspector Ravinder Singh Rakwal, SHO Police Station Bari Brahmana traced out the aforesaid boy from Kalagate, Bari Brahmana. The boy was later handed over to family.