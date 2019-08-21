Missing boy found from Delhi

State Times News UDHAMPUR: A boy who went missing from Ramnagar has been traced from Delhi on Tuesday. As per the details, Narinder Kumar had lodged a complaint with police that his son Akhilesh is missing from home. During investigation and through reliable inputs, police traced the boy from Mayapuri area of Delhi and handed him over to his parents.
