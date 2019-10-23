Missing boy found dead, parents allege murder

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A
boy who went missing was found dead here on Tuesday. However, his parents
alleged that he was murdered.
As per the
details, 7 years old boy Sumit, son of Kewal Krishan, resident of Nai Basti
went missing on Saturday following which his parents lodged a missing complaint
with Gandhi Nagar Police. Today, the body of the boy wrapped with a rope was
found near a canal in the area. After
autopsy, police handed over body of the deceased to his legal heirs. Police has
registered a case and started investigation.
