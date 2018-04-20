Miscreants snatch rifle of ATM guard

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

Srinagar: Miscreants on Thursday snatched a rifle from a bank ATM guard in Shopian district, police said.

A group of unarmed men, whose identity was not immediately known, snatched a 12 bore rifle from the ATM guard in the Pinjoora area of Shopian, a police official said. He said the ATM belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Police have taken cognisance of the incident, the official said.