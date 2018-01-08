Mir to continue as JKPCC President

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has given his nod to the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir to continue as the party’s state president in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Congress spokesperson Farooq Andrabi.
