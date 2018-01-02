Mir, Sham call for strengthening bonds of social fabric

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Blaming the ruling BJP-PDP Coalition Government for worsening situation in the State, State Congress Chief, Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that people are subjected to mental torture by the government in order to hide its failures.

Speaking at the public meeting here, Mir said all the promises made to the people by the PDP and the BJP after securing votes from them on sensitive issues, have fallen flat.

“People have realised that they have been misled very badly on the Agenda of Alliance (AoA) between PDP and BJP; unemployment has risen considerably; developmental process started by the UPA I and UPA II has come to standstill; lack of policy on the part of State Government has disturbed the socio political scenario of the State,” Mir said.

Describing the Congress as the only secular force in the country, Mir said that Congress has always strengthened the secularism and it will continue to safeguard the secular fabric of the country.

Senior Vice President J&K PCC and former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma stressed on the need for strengthening the bonds of social fabric and mutual brotherhood to make the society more harmonious and prosperous. Sham cautioned the people against the nefarious design of disgruntled and opportunistic forces who are out to disintegrate the society in the name of religion and caste which he claimed is very dangerous for the pluralistic society. He further said our society is based on firm foundation of democracy and there is no place for the forces who divide the people for vested interests.

In another act of gross discrimination with the people of Jammu division, Sham Lal said that BJP has joined hands with its alliance partner PDP to victimize unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Ladakh regions by providing big chunk of jobs to Kashmir thus disrespecting its slogan ‘Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas.’

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister, Raman Bhalla strongly criticised the BJP for its utter failure to ensure equitable share to Jammu region in every sphere and its surrender on every vital issue and compromise on its agenda for the sake of power.

Seeking support of every section of the society to take the on-going war against drug addiction to its logical conclusion, Chairman of Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that drug addiction is destroying younger generation of the State and it is need of the hour to evolve a consensus on dealing with this deadly menace.

CLP Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora, former MP Madan Lal, Kanta Bhan Vice President JKPCC, Rajnish Sharma Co-Treasurer, Shobha Singh Secretary, Abid Kashmiri IYC Secretary, Gharu Bhagat Ex MLA and Anil Chopra DCC President were also present.