Mir inspects Observation Home, Nari Niketan, Bal Ashram

JAMMU: Director General, Women and Child Development, J&K, Mir Tariq Ali along with other senior officials on Sunday paid a visit to Observation Home R.S.Pura to take stock of the facilities for the inmates. He also met the juveniles and other functionaries there.
During the visit, the Director General asked the officials to conduct regular health check-ups of juveniles and provide proper nutrition to the inmates. He also interacted with the inmates and enquired about the facilities being provided to them.
Later, the Director General also visited the Girls Home (Nari-Nikaitan) and Children Home (Bal Ashram) and met the inmates at these centres.
He called upon the staff of these Homes to ensure proper education, nutrition and other related facilities to the inmates.
