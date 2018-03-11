Mir hails Rahul for reconstituting JKPCC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Congress High Command Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reconstituted JKPCC with 517 PCC Members from across the State, besides ensuring 40 per cent representation to STs, SCs, OBCs and young generation below the age of 40 years. The appropriate representation to women in the Party also ensured.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also nominated 80 AICC Members from all the three regions of the State, thereby ensuring good representation of JKPCC in AICC.

JKPCC in a press release issued on Saturday expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for ensuring an impressive representation to young generation below the age of 40 years in the party besides giving representation to other socially backward sections living in the State.

Stating that Congress Party is duty bound to ensure representation to every Section of the State in the Party, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir stated that Congress High Command has always taken care of urges and aspirations of the people and wants young generation to lead, he added and said that Congress Party will continue to strengthen and ensure representation to women, SCs, STs, Youth and other sections of people living in the Party.

He said the new JKPCC was reconstituted on the basis of successful membership drive done by the party with great enthusiasm in all the three regions.