Mir flays centre over non-availability of funds to Panchayats

STATE TIMES NEWS

VERINAG: Cautioning people about the designs of divisive and anti-peace forces hell bent upon to create restlessness among the masses, JKPCC President, G.A Mir expressed serious concern over the current chaotic situation prevailing in State.

Mir asked the Central Government to come clean rumour mongering in the State for some days, which has sent confusing signals across the State. Addressing series of public meetings at Halsidar, Hergawas, Gamdoora, Heeward and Dodwagan in Dooru area of South Kashmir, Mir cautioned the people about the designs of disruptive forces vitiating peaceful atmosphere by spreading rumours in the society and asked the Centre to take effective measures to contain such type of forces in order to maintain peace and tranquility.

Referring to the problems confronting people, Mir expressed serious concern over the pathetic condition of inhabitants of far off places in Dooru and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, where people have been facing inconvenience due to non-connectivity of roads, poor power supply, lack of medical facilities, over charging of electric fees and sought immediate redressal of their grievances.

Mir flayed the Centre over non-availability of funds to Panchayat bodies, saying that panchayats have not sanctioned funds as reported by the Panchayat Bodies, so far, while as it was the right time for the job card holders to earn their livelihood, which has exposed the hollow slogans of Centre about empowering Panchayats, the reality was Centre and State have no policy on this count also, Mir said.

Mir expressed serious concern over the current situation in State specially in Valley and said people were feeling as Centre was going to take some policy decision with regard J&K, which amounts to disturb the socio-political scenario in, he asked the centre to come clean on such rumour mongering as that will only restore the confidence of the people.