Mir expresses grief on demise of Gharu Ram’s father

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: President JKPCC, G A Mir visited residence of Gharu Ram Choudhary to personally condole death of his father Ch Hans Raj, who passed away recently and today was his 10th Day Kirya. Mir accompanied by other senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Vice President; Rajnish Sharma, Co-Treasurer; Thakur Manmohan Singh, General Secretary and Vikram Malhotra, District President visited residence of Gharu Ram, attended 10th Day Kirya and expressed deep sympathy with bereaved family members besides praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Black Widow’ to release in India April 30
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag’s ‘Ghost Stories’ to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar to reunite for comedy
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper