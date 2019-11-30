Mir expresses grief on demise of Gharu Ram’s father

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: President JKPCC, G A Mir visited residence of Gharu Ram Choudhary to personally condole death of his father Ch Hans Raj, who passed away recently and today was his 10th Day Kirya.

Mir accompanied by other senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Vice President; Rajnish Sharma, Co-Treasurer; Thakur Manmohan Singh, General Secretary and Vikram Malhotra, District President visited residence of Gharu Ram, attended 10th Day Kirya and expressed deep sympathy with bereaved family members besides praying for eternal peace to the departed soul.