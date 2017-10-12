Mir appointed State Information Commissioner

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Former Commissioner Secretary, Revenue Mohammad Ashraf Mir was on Thursday appointed as the State Information Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir. Governor, N.N Vohra appointed Mir as the State Information Commissioner. Mir’s appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post.
