Minor reshuffle in civil administration; 20 IAS, KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday order minor reshuffle in civil administration.

According to GAD order, Sushma Chauhan, IAS (JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Samba has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu vice Ramesh Kumar, IAS (JK:2011), who has been posted as Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department.

Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Leh has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, relieving Vikas Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS (PB:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Director, Information, J&K, vice Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Owais Ahmed, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA; Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Leh; Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian; Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director, JKTDC, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu; Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary, Finance Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban; Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Special Secretary in the Summer Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba; Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Revenue Department.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Director, Estates has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam; Showkat Aijaz Bhat, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam; Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Finance Department; Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Managing Director, JKTDC; Dr. Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, vice Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time basis.

Syed Hanief Balkhi, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg; Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also function as Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell.