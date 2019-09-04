Minor kidnapped, raped

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: A minor was kidnapped and raped at R S Pura on Tuesday. As per the details, a man from Chak Mussa lodged a complaint with police that her minor daughter was raped by Shiv Kumar, resident of Sidad. Police has conducted medical examination of the victim girl and registered a case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper