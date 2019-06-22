Minor kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A minor was kidnapped from Satwari area on Friday. As per the details, Shiva Gupta, resident of Gardigarh lodged a complaint with police that his minor son had gone out of the house but didn’t return back. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
