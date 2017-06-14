Minor injured in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A minor boy was injured in a road accident in Kulgam.

A four-year-old boy identified as Ahil Nabi Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, resident of Kraloo Kund at present Y.K Pora Main Chowk was hit and injured by an unknown vehicle at Y.K Pora, Qazigund in District Kulgam.

The injured body was shifted to the District Hospital Anantnag for treatment. A case was registered in this regard.