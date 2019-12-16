Minor girl rescued, kidnapper nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS BHADARWAH: Police on Monday worked out a kidnapping case and recovered a minor kidnapped girl. According to reports, parents of a minor girl (name withheld) lodged a complaint with Bhadarwah police that their 17 years old minor girl was kidnapped by a youth from Bhadarwah area. As soon as the parents filed the complaint, Bhadarwah Police took the cognizance and registered a FIR 187/2019 under section 363/109 IPC at Police Station Bhadarwah and investigation was started. On the direction and overall supervision of SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, ASP Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria constituted various teams for searching the kidnapped girl and accused. Finally the Police team led by SDPO Bhadarwah Adil Rishu and SHO Police Station Bhadarwah Inspector Shamim Ahmed recovered the girl from Padyarna area of district Kishtwar. The accused involved in the kidnapping of the minor girl has been identified as Rohit Kumar, son of Bhag Singh, resident of Shakla Thathri District Doda, who has been arrested by Police. The recovered minor girl handed over to her parents after completing legal formalities.
