Minor girl found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A 13 years old girl was found hanging in her house at Dilli area of Channi on Monday. As per the details, a minor girl from Nepal, presently putting up with her family at Delli area was found strangulated with ceiling in her room by her family members which shifted her to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
