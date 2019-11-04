Minor girl drowns

STATE TIMES
KATRA: An 11 years old girl drowned to death in Katra on
Sunday.
As per the details, 11 years old Tammana, daughter of Pankaj, resident
of Rajasthan who visited Katra to pay obeisance, drowned in tank of a hotel.
Police has registered a case and started investigation.
