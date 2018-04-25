Minor denied bail in Kathua murder case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Kathua Amarjeet Singh Langeh on Tuesday rejected the bail application of minor allegedly involved in much publicised Kathua murder and rape case.

CJM Kathua after hearing CPO Vikrant Sharma with Senior Prosecuting Officer Manmohit Sharma for the State whereas Advocate Bharat Bushan Bargotra for the accused observed that courts must be sensitive in dealing with a juvenile, who is involved in heinous cases like rape, gang rape, murder, etc. “The criminal act attributed to petitioner herein, by all conceivable standards seems to be prima facie a grave and heinous criminal activity and not a juvenile offending,” the court observed.

Petitioner has sought bail in case FIR No. 10/2018 on the grounds inter alia that he is innocent and has not committed any offence besides he is a juvenile and the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act have not been followed by police on his apprehension, and in the terms of Section 13 of Juvenile Justice Act he is entitled to bail.

State has filed objections to this application and resisted claim of petitioner on the grounds, inter alia, that petitioner is involved in aforesaid FIR for offences under Sections 363, 343, 302, 376 and 120-B of RPC viz. kidnapping, rape and murder of a minor girl (name not disclosed); he is not entitled to bail as he is not juvenile and his age is more than 19 years as opined by Medical Board constituted for his age determination during investigation besides offences attributed to him are heinous and reprehensible.

Upon this, the CJM Kathua observed that it needs to be noted that pursuant to direction of High Court dated March 19, 2018, age of petitioner was directed to be ascertained by this court in terms of Section 8 of Juvenile Justice ( Care and Protection of Children) Act 2013 and Rule 74 of rules framed under aforesaid Act. “Accordingly, an inquiry was conducted in File No.317/misc vide order dated March 27, 2018 passed in aforesaid file wherein petitioner was found to be less than 16 years of age as on March 27, 2018. Being less than 18 years of age as on date of occurrence in question, petitioner thus is a “juvenile” as defined under J.J. Act. This is one aspect”, the court observed adding that during pendency of this bail application, investigating agency, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Crime Branch, Jammu, presented charge sheet against petitioner on April 10, 2018 on account of petitioner being juvenile.

The allegations as these surface from charge-sheet against petitioner in brief are that he is involved in offences under Sections 363, 343, 302, 376 and 120-B of RPC; after recovery of body of deceased on January 17, 2018, the petitioner who resided with his maternal uncle Sanji Ram (another accused) was taken to Police Station, Hiranagar for questioning, where he allegedly divulged that he used to take alcohol, cigarettes, Gutka and other intoxicants and was expelled from a school at Hiranagar because of his unruly behaviour with girls of aforesaid school and thereafter his family shifted him to the house of his maternal uncle some three months back where he used to take care of cattle by getting leaves from nearby forest and on January 10, 2018, he asked the deceased, who allegedly met him in forest while she was grazing horses, to accompany him on the assurance that he would help her in tracing out her missing horses but contrary to the assurance he took her to shed of his maternal uncle and gagged her with handkerchief and also tied her hands and kept her there till January 16, 2018 and on January 16, 2018 petitioner allegedly took her away from shed and on the way attempted to rape her but when deceased reacted by saying that she will narrate the whole incident to her family members the petitioner became apprehensive and thought that he would be killed by the community members of the deceased, he therefore strangulated her and hit her head twice with stone.

The petitioner was arrested on January 19, 2018 and subsequently vide PHQ Order No. 374 of 2018, investigation of the case was transferred to Crime Branch, Jammu. During investigation by Special Investigating Team of Crime Branch (SIT) it allegedly came to fore that one of the co- accused namely Sanji Ram decided to execute a plan to dislodge the Bakarwal Community from Rassana area in-cahoots with some of co-accused and on January 10, 2018, deceased was raped by petitioner and few other accused and thereafter kept her at a religious place where she was administered sedative tablets time and again and subjected to sexual assault thus the deceased was not only drugged and raped but also killed by petitioner along with co-accused except those involved in destruction of evidence.

CJM Kathua observed that petitioner is a juvenile and his bail application therefore needs to be considered in light of mandate of Section 13 of J.J Act. “Notably, this section has an overriding effect. It however carves out an exception recommending denial/ refusal of bail to a juvenile in two scenarios. Firstly, when his release would conceivably bring him into association with any known criminal or expose him to moral, physical or psychological danger and secondly when his release will have the consequences of defeating ‘ends of justice’ which essentially refers to justice to all parties, victim included”, the court observed adding that the background of petitioner as mapped out in the charge sheet is also ex-facie intriguing therefore Observation Home is a place where petitioner can receive developmentally appropriate dispositions for his reform.

With these observations CJM rejected the bail application.