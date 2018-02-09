Minor Dalit girl killed in UP

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Ballia (UP): An eight-year-old Dalit girl was killed in Vishnupur village here allegedly over a land dispute, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday around 8.00 pm when the girl had gone for grazing the goats, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

The police said that a land dispute is believed to be the reason behind the alleged killing.

The deceased’s father has lodged a complaint in this regard, naming his nephews as accused, he said.

A case in this regard has been registered against the two accused, the SP said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

PTI