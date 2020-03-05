Minor commits suicide by hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: A 15 years old youth committed suicide in his house by hanging with ceiling at Ramnagar area on Wednesday.

As per the details, a 15-years old youth, resident of village Janderi hanged himself with ceiling in his house. His mother and sister saw him hanging after they returned from fields. They informed the police which shifted him to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and police has started investigation.