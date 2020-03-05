Minor commits suicide by hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS RAMNAGAR: A 15 years old youth committed suicide in his house by hanging with ceiling at Ramnagar area on Wednesday. As per the details, a 15-years old youth, resident of village Janderi hanged himself with ceiling in his house. His mother and sister saw him hanging after they returned from fields. They informed the police which shifted him to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and police has started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
It was a bit of letdown: Jennifer Lopez opens up on Oscar snub
Urban planners, health practitioners must work in tandem: Dr Sushil
Way forward for any country is by educating itself more: Shah Rukh
Prabhas to work in ‘Mahanati’ director Nag Ashwin’s next
Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World 3’ titled ‘Dominion’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper