Minor caught driving, court slaps Rs 25,000 fine on father

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Court on Thursday slapped Rs 25,000 fine to a man after his minor son was found riding a scooty in Jammu on Thursday.

As per the details, on September 10, a minor boy was caught by traffic department while driving a scooty in Gandhi Nagar area and his scooty was seized. His father was called to traffic Court which taking serious note of the age of the youth, slapped Rs 25,000 fine to him. The fine was imposed in view of regulation of new MVD Act.