Minor boy traced, handed over to legal heirs

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kathua: Police on Sunday traced a minor boy which went missing from his home on May 14, 2019.

As per the details, On May 19, 2019 father of missing child namely Rashpal Singh resident of village Tridwan Kathua reported at Police Post Basantpur, Kathua that his minor son went missing from his home on May 14, 2019.

Police instantly took cognizance and registered FIR 35/2019 u/s 363/RPC. Based on preliminary investigation Police came to know that the boy failed in 10th class and in fear left his home.

Police flashed complete description of the missing boy alongwith his recent photograph and Police contact numbers in print, electronic media and social media platforms for wider publicity in general public.

On May 26, 2019, Police received a call at Police Station Lakhanpur from Sanjeev Kumar of Bari Brahmna Samba, who based on broadcasted information of missing boy spotted him in Bari Brahmna and conveyed his last location to Police.

Police team immediately rushed to the spot and recovered him. He was handed over to his father after all legal formalities.