Minister offers to quit, BJP MLA praises NC-Cong regime

Kawa’s arrest figures in Assembly

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes after the opposition NC and MLA Sheikh Rashid raised the issue of Bilal Ahmad Kawa. The House also witnessed hot exchange of words when Rural Development minister Abdul Haq Khan offered to resign after a Congress legislator levelled allegations of corruption against him in the implementation of a centrally-sponsored scheme and a BJP MLA left his party red-faced over the issue of farmers’ plight.

“I will leave the ministry if the allegations of corruption are proved right,” Khan said in the Legislative Assembly after Congress MLA from Banihal Vikar Rasool raised the issue of alleged malpractices in the MGNREGA scheme.

Unsatisfied with the answer of the minister, Rasool staged a walkout from the Assembly.

“I am serious about my words. There are Rs 9 crore liabilities pending in my district for the past two years even as MGNREGA makes it clear that the workers are given their payment within 15 days,” Rasool told reporters outside the House.

He said he raised the issue to seek an independent probe into the alleged malpractices and corruption in the rural development schemes “but the government, instead of taking a serious note of the issue, tried to put a veil”.

“The government has destroyed this scheme and unless there is accountability nothing will improve,” he said, reiterating his allegations of large-scale corruption against the minister.

“Order a probe in the advertisement scam and if the minister is not found involved, I will resign,” Rasool said. He claimed that the government had released payment under the MGNREGA scheme recently but in “my district, only a meagre amount of a few lakhs was released. Our people are facing a lot of hardships due to non-payment”.

Leaving his own party ‘red faced’, BJP MLA from Marh Constituency Sukhnandan Choudhary slammed PDP-BJP Government for allegedly being ‘anti-farmer’ and had all words of appreciation for previous NC-Congress regime asserting that they were farmer friendly.

“No doubt the budget presented by the present government is good but it has nothing to benefit farmers community,” the MLA said while participating in the discussions on budget in the House.

He said, “You (government) gave so much of relief in the Horticulture field and other departments, which were Kashmir centric but Jammu based farmers were ignored.”

The Legislator said, “where is relief to the farmers for basmati?”

“It is really unfortunate that the farmers got no relief from the government,” said the MLA.

However, in between his address, the Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu left the House, which fumed the legislator.

“This shows how much the government is serious in addressing the issues and concerns of farmers,” he reacted.

Choudhary said, “The present government is non-serious and anti-farmer,” adding, “the previous government was much better as we pressed them to address concerns of farmers and they did.”

The MLA on this got thumping from the Opposition in the House.

“De-silting of canals have not yet started as water is required by the farmers for sowing crop but without this exercise, the required quantity of water will not reach to farmers,” he said.

The MLA also raised an issue of compensation to farmers whose land is being acquired by the government in view of Ring Road Project.

While making a point to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, the BJP MLA said, “Like the Kashmir, why don’t you postpone the project. You want to bring farmers to the verge of starvation.”

The legislator also made a mention of alleged backdoor appointments in the J&K Bank.

He further added, “No matters what will my party says but being a farmer and their representative, I will lead the agitation from front if the government will not consider the matter concerning farmers and their welfare.”

The MLA in his 15-minute address got thumping applause from the Opposition benches for his firebrand speech.

Earlier, the Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes after the opposition NC and MLA Sheikh Rashid raised the issue of Bilal Ahmad Kawa, who was arrested on charges of involvement in the 2000 Red Fort attack last week, and demanded a statement from the government.

The issue was raised by Independent MLA Rashid who also trooped into the well of the House, before returning to his seat later. He was supported by the legislators of the National Conference (NC) party.

“Kawa is innocent. Ensure his release,” Rashid said as he referred to the protest by his family members, who, he said, are camping at Lal Chowk in Srinagar for his release.

Speaking on the issue in Assembly, NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar told House that both, the police and CID, have given Kawa clean chit on the issue and that he was not involved in militancy.

“About 20 years have passed since the attack on the Red Fort. At that time he (Kawa) was 17 years old,” Sagar said.

Sagar also said that he enquired into the matter on his own, and didn’t find Kawa involved in militancy.

Alluding to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s quick response for Indians’ facing trouble abroad, the NC general secretary said it is time for the state government to to intervene in the same manner for its innocent state subject.

“An innocent state subject is arrested and accused of an attack which had happened 17 years ago. There are five instances when innocent Kashmiris had to spent 20 years in jails before getting absolved of the charges and released.

“Their lives and families were ruined,” he said while demanding government’s immediate intervention into the case.

Accusing the state government of being afraid of New Delhi and the home ministry, Sagar said the state government should ask for Kawa’s release at the earliest.

With MLA Rashid further pressing for a statement from the government on the issue, state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri said the house would be informed soon on the matter.

The 37-year-old Kawa, suspected to be linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 10.